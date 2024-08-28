Open Menu

Israel Launches Deadly West Bank Operation As Gaza War Drags On

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Israel launches deadly West Bank operation as Gaza war drags on

Israel launched a large-scale military operation Wednesday in the occupied West Bank, where the army said it killed nine Palestinian fighters, while the nearly 11-month Gaza war showed no signs of abating

The war has killed more than 40,000 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. It has also caused widespread destruction, displaced nearly all of Gaza's 2.4 million people at least once and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

The war has killed more than 40,000 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. It has also caused widespread destruction, displaced nearly all of Gaza's 2.4 million people at least once and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

In the West Bank in the early hours of Wednesday, the Israeli military launched a series of coordinated raids across four cities -- Jenin, Nablus, Tubas and Tulkarem.

Columns of Israeli armoured vehicles entered two refugee camps, in Tulkarem and Tubas, as well as Jenin.

By midday, they were blocking entrances to the towns and camps, AFP photographers said, with soldiers firing at the camps from which gunfire and explosions were heard.

