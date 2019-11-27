Israel launches fresh airstrikes in Gaza

Israeli warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday following a rocket fire, according to the military

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Israeli warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday following a rocket fire, according to the military.

The army said fighter jets struck a number of targets belonging to Palestinian groups Hamas, which rules the seaside territory.

No injuries were reported.

The airstrikes came shortly after the Israeli army attacked a number of Hamas sites in the southern Gaza Strip after two rockets were fired from the enclave into southern Israel.

The military said a weapons manufacturing site and underground infrastructure were among the sites targeted.

Earlier this month, Israeli forces killed a top commander of Islamic Jihad group, triggering two days of violence that killed at least 34 Palestinians.