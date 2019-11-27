UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Launches Fresh Airstrikes In Gaza

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:29 PM

Israel launches fresh airstrikes in Gaza

Israeli warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday following a rocket fire, according to the military

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Israeli warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday following a rocket fire, according to the military.

The army said fighter jets struck a number of targets belonging to Palestinian groups Hamas, which rules the seaside territory.

No injuries were reported.

The airstrikes came shortly after the Israeli army attacked a number of Hamas sites in the southern Gaza Strip after two rockets were fired from the enclave into southern Israel.

The military said a weapons manufacturing site and underground infrastructure were among the sites targeted.

Earlier this month, Israeli forces killed a top commander of Islamic Jihad group, triggering two days of violence that killed at least 34 Palestinians.

Related Topics

Fire Army Israel Jihad Gaza SITE From Top

Recent Stories

Vietnam Purchases Russian ORSIS T-5000 High-Precis ..

4 minutes ago

Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish club Hammarby

4 minutes ago

Over 280,000 migratory birds spend winter at China ..

1 minute ago

Israel holds 8 Palestinians in West Bank raids

37 seconds ago

Only Little Time Left for Gazprom, Naftogaz to Agr ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) provides accommodation ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.