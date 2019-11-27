Israel Launches Fresh Airstrikes In Gaza
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:29 PM
GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Israeli warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday following a rocket fire, according to the military.
The army said fighter jets struck a number of targets belonging to Palestinian groups Hamas, which rules the seaside territory.
No injuries were reported.
The airstrikes came shortly after the Israeli army attacked a number of Hamas sites in the southern Gaza Strip after two rockets were fired from the enclave into southern Israel.
The military said a weapons manufacturing site and underground infrastructure were among the sites targeted.
Earlier this month, Israeli forces killed a top commander of Islamic Jihad group, triggering two days of violence that killed at least 34 Palestinians.