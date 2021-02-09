UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Launches Military Drills To Be Prepared For Any Scenarios On Lebanese Border - IDF

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Israel Launches Military Drills to Be Prepared for Any Scenarios on Lebanese Border - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Israeli military on Tuesday began to carry out a military exercise in a bid to enhance the readiness of the army's Northern Command to respond to any potential scenarios on the border with Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The Northern Command's Lightning Storm exercise will begin today to improve our readiness on Israel's border with Lebanon.

The exercise will prepare our troops for a variety of scenarios, including readiness for combat day," the IDF tweeted.

A day prior, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that his country would strike Lebanon if the latter's Hezbollah movement launched an attack toward Israel, national media reported. IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi noted the military is working permanently to target weapons used against Israel.

The Northern Command is responsible for protecting Israel's border with neighboring Syria and Lebanon.

Related Topics

Attack Storm Army Syria Israel Lebanon Border Media

Recent Stories

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

26 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

26 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

41 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

41 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

56 minutes ago

Love wins after decades passed

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.