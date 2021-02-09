Israel Launches Military Drills to Be Prepared for Any Scenarios on Lebanese Border - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Israeli military on Tuesday began to carry out a military exercise in a bid to enhance the readiness of the army's Northern Command to respond to any potential scenarios on the border with Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The Northern Command's Lightning Storm exercise will begin today to improve our readiness on Israel's border with Lebanon.

The exercise will prepare our troops for a variety of scenarios, including readiness for combat day," the IDF tweeted.

A day prior, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that his country would strike Lebanon if the latter's Hezbollah movement launched an attack toward Israel, national media reported. IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi noted the military is working permanently to target weapons used against Israel.

The Northern Command is responsible for protecting Israel's border with neighboring Syria and Lebanon.