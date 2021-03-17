UrduPoint.com
Israel Launches Missile Attack On Damascus' Suburbs From Golan Heights - Reports

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:11 PM

The Israeli Air Force launched a missile attack on a number of sites located in the vicinity of Syria's Damascus from the Golan Heights, Syrian official news agency SANA reported, citing a military source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Israeli Air Force launched a missile attack on a number of sites located in the vicinity of Syria's Damascus from the Golan Heights, Syrian official news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

According to the source, the attack took place at 10:35 p.m.

local time (20:35 GMT) from the Golan Heights direction. The Syrian army's air defense systems repelled the attack and downed most of Israel's missiles.

Late on Tuesday, SANA reported that the country's air defense systems repelled the attack on the southern outskirts of Damascus. At least four blasts were heard in the center of the Syrian capital.

The Israeli military has so far declined to comment on the matter.

World

