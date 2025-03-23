Open Menu

Israel Launches More Strikes On Lebanon After Rocket Fire

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Israel launches more strikes on Lebanon after rocket fire

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Lebanon in response to a rocket attack from across the border on Saturday, as militant group Hezbollah denied responsibility for the launch.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered "a second wave of strikes against dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon", the defence ministry said, in the largest escalation since a November 27 ceasefire.

It said the strikes were "a response to rocket fire towards Israel and a continuation of the first series of strikes carried out this morning" against southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's official National news Agency reported one girl among five people killed in an Israeli strike during the day in the southern town of Touline.

The agency later said three people were killed in an Israeli strike on the city of Tyre, targeted in the second wave of strikes on the south and east, with multiple injuries also reported.

Bilal Kachmar, spokesman for the Tyre Disaster Management Unit, told AFP two people were killed and two wounded when "an Israeli strike targeted an apartment in a residential building in the Al-Raml neighbourhood of Tyre", a key coastal city targeted for the first time since the ceasefire.

A security source told AFP that a Hezbollah official was targeted in the Tyre strike, without confirming whether he had been killed.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

8 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

11 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

11 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

11 hours ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

13 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

14 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

14 hours ago
 Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

15 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

16 hours ago

More Stories From World