Israel Launches Over 10 Airstrikes At Jenin Refugee Camp In West Bank - Defense Forces

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 07:29 PM

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday it had launched more than 10 airstrikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp, in the Israel-occupied West Bank

"The IDF aviation launched more than 10 strikes at the terrorist and militant infrastructure in Jenin," the IDF said in a statement, adding that a weapon-manufacturing site and a bomb cache were destroyed.

Israel overnight began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that at least five Palestinians had been killed during the offensive. An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded.

The UN human rights commissioner said last month that Israel was increasingly using weaponry associated with an armed conflict in its so-called security operation in the sprawling refugee camp. The UN warned that the violence could spiral out of control.

