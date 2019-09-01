UrduPoint.com
Israel Launches Over 40 Missiles At Southern Lebanon's Settlements - Lebanese Military

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:40 PM

Israel Launches Over 40 Missiles at Southern Lebanon's Settlements - Lebanese Military

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Israel has launched over 40 missiles toward settlements in southern Lebanon in response to an anti-tank missile attack, the Lebanese military reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese Al-Manar tv channel reported that Israeli drones had dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border with Israel.

The IDF confirmed that its actions had triggered forest fires on the border. In response, Lebanese forces fired several anti-tank missiles targeting facilities in northern Israel.

"The Israeli military has opened fire at the vicinity of Maroun al-Ras, Aitaroun, Yaroun villages. More than 40 ... missiles have been launched, causing fires in the vicinity of the settlements," the military said in its communique.

Eyewitnesses say that the missile attacks have stopped.

