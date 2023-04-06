Close
Israel Launches Over 90 Missiles Against Lebanon - Lebanese Politician

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 06:10 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Several missiles were launched from the territory of Lebanon, while Israel launched over 90 missiles in retaliation, a Lebanese politician, Kassem Hachem, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the national air defense system has intercepted several rockets fired from the territory of Lebanon.

"A limited number of rockets were launched from Lebanon, while Israel responded with a large-scale attack of over 90 rockets," Hachem said, adding that most likely the missiles have been launched from Palestinian camps.

