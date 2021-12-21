UrduPoint.com

Israel Lawmakers Approve US Travel Ban To Curb Omicron

Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:09 PM

Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omicron

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Israeli lawmakers Tuesday banned citizens and residents from US travel, adding it to a list of more than 50 countries declared off-limits in an effort to contain the Omicron coronavirus variant.

A parliamentary committee voted to approve a health ministry recommendation putting the United States on Israel's "red list," along with Belgium, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey, committee spokeswoman Ronit Gal said in a statement.

Britain, France and Spain were among the countries already on the red list.

