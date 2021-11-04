UrduPoint.com

Israel Lawmakers Pass First State Budget In 3 Years

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:51 AM

Israel lawmakers pass first state budget in 3 years

Israeli lawmakers passed the country's first state budget in three years Thursday in a victory for the ideologically disparate coalition that unseated veteran premier Benjamin Netanyahu in June

Jerusalem, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Israeli lawmakers passed the country's first state budget in three years Thursday in a victory for the ideologically disparate coalition that unseated veteran premier Benjamin Netanyahu in June.

MPs approved a 609 billion shekel ($194 billion) spending plan for 2021 and are to resume debate later in the day on 573 billion shekels for next year.

"Celebration day for the state of Israel," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted after the vote.

"After years of chaos, we have formed a government, we have conquered Delta (variant of the coronavirus) and now, praise God, we have passed a budget for Israel."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Vote Budget June God Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Former AJK President to be appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US

35 seconds ago
 PM emphasizes on character building of Muslim yout ..

PM emphasizes on character building of Muslim youth

18 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings on ..

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings on 4th Nov, 2021

18 minutes ago
 Govt committed to bringing back looted money: Sada ..

Govt committed to bringing back looted money: Sadaqat Abbasi

18 minutes ago
 RPT: ANALYSIS - Dem Loss in Virginia Governor Race ..

RPT: ANALYSIS - Dem Loss in Virginia Governor Race Hurts Biden's Image, Shows Vo ..

29 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister to Temporarily Head Foreig ..

Japanese Prime Minister to Temporarily Head Foreign Ministry - Reports

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.