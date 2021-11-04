Israel lawmakers pass first state budget in 3 years

Israeli lawmakers passed the country's first state budget in three years Thursday in a victory for the ideologically disparate coalition that unseated veteran premier Benjamin Netanyahu in June

Jerusalem, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Israeli lawmakers passed the country's first state budget in three years Thursday in a victory for the ideologically disparate coalition that unseated veteran premier Benjamin Netanyahu in June.

MPs approved a 609 billion shekel ($194 billion) spending plan for 2021 and are to resume debate later in the day on 573 billion shekels for next year.

"Celebration day for the state of Israel," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted after the vote.

"After years of chaos, we have formed a government, we have conquered Delta (variant of the coronavirus) and now, praise God, we have passed a budget for Israel."