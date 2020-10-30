Israel, Lebanon Complete 3rd Round of Maritime Border Talks - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Israeli and Lebanese delegations have completed the third round of indirect talks on the demarcation of the disputed maritime border at the headquarters of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon's southern town of Naqoura, the Lebanese NNA news agency reported on Thursday.

The first meeting of the negotiating teams took place on October 14 with the participation of high-ranking US officials David Schenker and John Desrocher. The two parties discussed the continuation of the bilateral talks and set the agenda for further meetings.

According to the news agency, following the third round, the Lebanese delegation left the headquarters by helicopters and headed for the command of the Lebanese army, after which it plans to meet with President Michel Aoun to report on the results of the meetings.

The date for a new round of negotiations has not yet been approved, the news agency reported.

The talks seek to resolve an overlap between the two rival nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones by an area of roughly 330 square miles that is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed.