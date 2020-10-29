Israel, Lebanon Finish 2nd Round of Talks on Demarcation of Maritime Border

The Israeli and Lebanese delegations on Thursday finished the second round of indirect talks on the demarcation of the disputed maritime border, a representative for the Israeli energy minister told Sputnik

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Israeli and Lebanese delegations on Thursday finished the second round of indirect talks on the demarcation of the disputed maritime border, a representative for the Israeli energy minister told Sputnik.

The first meeting within the second negotiating session took place on Wednesday, while the second started earlier in the day. The bilateral US-mediated negotiations have been held under the auspices of the United Nations at the headquarters of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon's southern town of Naqoura.

"The Israeli delegation tasked with the sea border negotiations has ended the second round of talks with the Lebanese delegation," the representative said.

Earlier in the week, a Lebanese source told Sputnik that the second round was of a technical nature and that Beirut intended to present maps to confirm its right on the controversial water territory.

During the first round, which was held on October 14 with the participation of high-ranking US officials David Schenker and John Desrocher, the two parties discussed the continuation of the bilateral talks and set the agenda for further meetings.

The negotiations are set to resolve a long-standing sea border dispute between the two parties, which involves a stretch of maritime territory home to large oil and natural gas deposits.