UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel, Lebanon Finish 2nd Round Of Talks On Demarcation Of Maritime Border

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:09 PM

Israel, Lebanon Finish 2nd Round of Talks on Demarcation of Maritime Border

The Israeli and Lebanese delegations on Thursday finished the second round of indirect talks on the demarcation of the disputed maritime border, a representative for the Israeli energy minister told Sputnik

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Israeli and Lebanese delegations on Thursday finished the second round of indirect talks on the demarcation of the disputed maritime border, a representative for the Israeli energy minister told Sputnik.

The first meeting within the second negotiating session took place on Wednesday, while the second started earlier in the day. The bilateral US-mediated negotiations have been held under the auspices of the United Nations at the headquarters of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon's southern town of Naqoura.

"The Israeli delegation tasked with the sea border negotiations has ended the second round of talks with the Lebanese delegation," the representative said.

Earlier in the week, a Lebanese source told Sputnik that the second round was of a technical nature and that Beirut intended to present maps to confirm its right on the controversial water territory.

During the first round, which was held on October 14 with the participation of high-ranking US officials David Schenker and John Desrocher, the two parties discussed the continuation of the bilateral talks and set the agenda for further meetings.

The negotiations are set to resolve a long-standing sea border dispute between the two parties, which involves a stretch of maritime territory home to large oil and natural gas deposits.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Oil Beirut David Lebanon October Border Gas

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

11 minutes ago

Western Partners Keep Practicing Anti-Competitive ..

1 minute ago

China's GDP Expected to Exceed $14.9Mln in 2020 - ..

1 minute ago

Claims of Foreign Fighters Helping Baku in Karabak ..

1 minute ago

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

52 minutes ago

US Blocking Chinese Efforts to Repatriate Fugitive ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.