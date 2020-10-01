UrduPoint.com
Israel, Lebanon May Start US-Mediated Talks On Sea Border In Mid-October - Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:52 PM

Israel, Lebanon May Start US-Mediated Talks on Sea Border in Mid-October - Energy Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Israel and Lebanon can start direct negotiations under the US auspices on the demarcation of maritime borders between the two countries after the end of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which lasts this year until October 9, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Thursday.

"Direct talks between Lebanon and Israel are expected to take place after the Sukkot holiday," the minister said.

"Our goal is to end disputes over the demarcation of economic maritime borders between Israel and Lebanon in a bid to cooperate in developing natural resources for the benefit of all regional nations," Steinitz said.

Steinitz's statement came after a press conference held by Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, during which he had announced the reaching of an agreement with Israel to hold negotiations.

