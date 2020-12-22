Israel, Lebanon 'Remain Far Apart' in US-Mediated Talks on Maritime Boundary - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Israel and Lebanon remain far apart in US-mediated negotiations on their maritime border, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"Regrettably, despite goodwill on both sides, the parties remain far apart," Pompeo said.

He added that the US remains ready to mediate constructive discussions and urged both sides to negotiate "based on the respective maritime claims both have previously deposited at the United Nations."