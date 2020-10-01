The United States will help mediate UN-led talks between Israel and Lebanon on their disputed sea border "soon" in the Lebanese town of Naqoura, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri earlier on Thursday announced that Lebanon would begin indirect talks with Israel on sea and land borders under UN mediation, adding that the country's military would be tasked with leading the negotiations.

"Today's announcement is a vital step forward that serves the interests of Lebanon and Israel, of the region, and of the United States. Both countries requested that the United States participate as mediator and facilitator in the maritime discussions," Pompeo said. "The United States looks forward to commencement of the maritime boundary discussions soon, to be held in Naqoura, Lebanon under the UN flag and hosted by the staff from the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon."