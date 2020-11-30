UrduPoint.com
Israel-Lebanon Talks Over Maritime Border Postponed - Reports

Mon 30th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The round of talks between Israel and Lebanon to resolve a maritime border issue, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed until further notice, Al Arabiya reported, citing an Israeli official and a Lebanese security source.

The neighboring countries launched negotiations, mediated by the United States, in October. The talks seek to resolve an overlap between the two rival nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones that is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed. Rounds of negotiations are held between delegations at a base of a UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon.

Beirut was informed about the delay by US mediators, according to the Lebanese security source cited by the broadcaster. The Israeli official confirmed the delay but did not provide additional details, Al Arabiya continued. The security source also said that the postponement is linked to Israel's refusal to accept proposals from Lebanon.

Earlier in November, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said that there has been no breakthrough in negotiations and said that Beirut's proposals are provocative.

