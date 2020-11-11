Israel-Lebanon Talks Productive, to Continue in Early December - State Dept.

Israel and Lebanon held productive talks on Wednesday and are committed to continuing negotiations on maritime borders in early December, the US Department of State said in a joint statement with the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon

"Today, representatives from the governments of Israel and Lebanon held productive talks mediated by the United States and hosted by the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon," the statement said Wednesday. "We remain hopeful that these negotiations will lead to a long-awaited resolution.

The parties committed to continuing negotiations in early December."

The parties met for the fourth time. The talks seek to resolve an overlap between the two rival nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones over an area of roughly 330 square miles that is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed.

Since Hezbollah-dominated Lebanon does not recognize the state of Israel, talks are held indirectly with US and UNIFIL mediation.