Israel, Lebanon To Sign Maritime Border Demarcation Agreement On Thursday - Prime Minister

October 24, 2022

Israel, Lebanon to Sign Maritime Border Demarcation Agreement on Thursday - Prime Minister

An agreement with Lebanon to demarcate the maritime border will be signed on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) An agreement with Lebanon to demarcate the maritime border will be signed on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday.

On Monday, Lapid met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Tel Aviv. Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar also attended the meeting.

"On Thursday, we will sign a historic agreement with Lebanon. In the near future, Israel will become a major supplier of gas to Europe. In the meantime, we must work together to find solutions for clean and renewable energy sources in the medium and long term," Lapid said at the beginning of the meeting.

The parties also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in various areas, including climate. In addition, Iran and the protests in the country were discussed.

Land and sea border talks between Lebanon and Israel have been going on in the settlement of Naqoura in southern Lebanon since 1996 on the basis of a memorandum of understanding under the auspices of the United Nations and mediated by the United States.

