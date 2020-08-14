Israel Likely to Reach Peace Deals With Bahrain, Oman Next - Ex-Opposition lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Israeli political analyst and former opposition lawmaker Ksenia Svetlova told Sputnik that she expects other oil-rich Arab monarchies of the Gulf to normalize relations with Israel with Bahrain and Oman being the most likely candidates to follow the United Arab Emirates' lead.

The United States announced on Thursday that it brokered a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the third such agreement in existence and the first in over a quarter of century.

"I am convinced that after the conclusion of the UAE deal, agreements with other countries of the Persian Gulf will follow. It is quite possible that they will be with Bahrain and Oman," Svetlova said. "These two, perhaps, are the most promising countries, which have been long seen as Israel's most likely peace partners."

Now a Research Fellow at the Israeli Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center, she belonged to the influential center-left Zionist Union Party and for four consecutive years, until early 2019, served as a member of parliamentary opposition to right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attacking him for reneging on the peace process with the Palestinians.

Announcing the deal, US President Donald Trump said that he expects more Arab and Muslim states to normalize relations with Israel, and American diplomats are already in talks with other "very powerful, very good nations" to facilitate it. US chief allies in the Middle East, Israel and six Arab monarchies of the Gulf, have been reportedly cooperating in secret over recent years, brought together by mutually perceived threats of Iran's regional expansionism and the rise of Sunni radicals.

For Israel it will be the third peace agreement with regional neighbors after deals� with Egypt and Jordan signed in 1979 and 1994 respectively. There was also a relatively short-lived and now defunct peace with Mauritania and interim accords with the Palestinians.

"If you count Mauritania, then this is the fourth agreement and the third without Mauritania, which was a brief episode after all.

In 72 years," Svetlova said. "This shows that Israel is gradually becoming an integral part of this region in the eyes of its neighbors as well."

Under the deal, which is expected to be concluded in the White House, Israel and the UAE will exchange embassies and ambassadors. They are expected to sign a package of bilateral agreements on investment, tourism, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, and "other areas of mutual benefit." Among other things, Israel and the UAE will launch direct flights to allow Muslim pilgrims to visit Jerusalem holy sites.

"The UAE and Israel have been moving towards this for three decades, holding their first negotiations in the early 1990s," Svetlova said. "There were exchanges of visits that only the deaf and blind have not seen or heard of in the region."

The deal has seemingly indefinitely deferred plans to annex a third of the occupied West Bank. Israel was expected as early as in July to apply its sovereignty over the territories claimed by the Palestinian for the state of their own, but without much explanation reneged on the move, though it was endorsed in Trump's "deal of the century" peace initiative.

Svetlova said that the UAE specifically moved to prevent a potentially explosive annexation by warning Israel publicly that, if implemented, there won't be any rapprochement. However, she doubts that the UAE is able or eager to mediate between the conflict parties.

"It seems to me that this agreement is primarily about bilateral relations, about Israel and the UAE, about the fight against Iran, about the economy, about high-tech and medicine cooperation. This is what matter to the UAE and Israel. The Palestinian issue is rapidly pushed aside - to the regret of many in Ramallah and many in Israel as well," Svetlova said.