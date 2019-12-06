UrduPoint.com
Israel Looking Forward To Putin's Visit In January - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:13 PM

Israel Looking Forward to Putin's Visit in January - Foreign Minister

Israel is looking forward to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the country, which is slated for January, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Friday at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Israel is looking forward to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the country, which is slated for January, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Friday at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On November 20, Putin confirmed his plans to visit Israel in mid-January. The president also announced his intention, together with the Russian Orthodox Church and local churches, to continue to protect the interests of Christians in the middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that Putin's visit to Israel in January, where the World Holocaust Forum would be held, was being prepared.

"I consider our relations with Russia to be very important for the region and for many other countries. We are looking forward to the visit of President Putin to Israel, to Jerusalem in January," Katz said.

The meeting of the two foreign ministers was held in Rome on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues conference.

