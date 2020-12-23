Israel, Malaysia Report Detecting Cases of UK Coronavirus Strain - Health Authorities

The health ministries of Israel and Malaysia confirmed on Wednesday detecting cases of infection with the new coronavirus strain that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The health ministries of Israel and Malaysia confirmed on Wednesday detecting cases of infection with the new coronavirus strain that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom.

"Tests at the Health Ministry's central lab found four cases of the mutated coronavirus strain that was recently discovered in England. Three of the carriers recently returned from England and are currently quarantined in a designated facility. The fourth case was detected in the Israeli territory and is being probed at the moment," the Israeli Ministry of Health said in a press release.

The Malaysian Ministry of Health reported detecting the UK strain of the coronavirus, which it referred to as A701V, among 60 samples garnered in the northern state of Sabah.

"The A701V and a spike protein mutations, have also been reported in other countries including South America, Australia, the Netherlands and Singapore.

But we have yet to know the clinical impact of this variant, its infectivity rate or aggressiveness," Noor Hisham Abdullah, the director general at the ministry said, as quoted in a report by Malaysian e-newspaper New Straits Times.

The new strain was detected earlier this month in England's southeast and dubbed VUI-202012/01, as announced by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on December 14. UK experts believe it can transmit up to 70 percent faster than the original coronavirus, albeit the data is lacking on whether or not it is more deadly.

Despite earlier public pledges not to restrict movements on Christmas, the UK government increased the level of restrictions to the highest Tier 4 equivalent to a lockdown, in most parts of the country, including London. As UK citizens rushed out of the locked down areas, many countries chose to close borders with the whole of the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new strain.