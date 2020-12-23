UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel, Malaysia Report Detecting Cases Of UK Coronavirus Strain - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:59 PM

Israel, Malaysia Report Detecting Cases of UK Coronavirus Strain - Health Authorities

The health ministries of Israel and Malaysia confirmed on Wednesday detecting cases of infection with the new coronavirus strain that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The health ministries of Israel and Malaysia confirmed on Wednesday detecting cases of infection with the new coronavirus strain that was recently discovered in the United Kingdom.

"Tests at the Health Ministry's central lab found four cases of the mutated coronavirus strain that was recently discovered in England. Three of the carriers recently returned from England and are currently quarantined in a designated facility. The fourth case was detected in the Israeli territory and is being probed at the moment," the Israeli Ministry of Health said in a press release.

The Malaysian Ministry of Health reported detecting the UK strain of the coronavirus, which it referred to as A701V, among 60 samples garnered in the northern state of Sabah.

"The A701V and a spike protein mutations, have also been reported in other countries including South America, Australia, the Netherlands and Singapore.

But we have yet to know the clinical impact of this variant, its infectivity rate or aggressiveness," Noor Hisham Abdullah, the director general at the ministry said, as quoted in a report by Malaysian e-newspaper New Straits Times.

The new strain was detected earlier this month in England's southeast and dubbed VUI-202012/01, as announced by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on December 14. UK experts believe it can transmit up to 70 percent faster than the original coronavirus, albeit the data is lacking on whether or not it is more deadly.

Despite earlier public pledges not to restrict movements on Christmas, the UK government increased the level of restrictions to the highest Tier 4 equivalent to a lockdown, in most parts of the country, including London. As UK citizens rushed out of the locked down areas, many countries chose to close borders with the whole of the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new strain.

Related Topics

Australia Import Israel Christmas London Singapore Hancock United Kingdom Malaysia Netherlands December From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai creates unique creative experiences in ..

1 hour ago

UN declaration of 4th February as International Da ..

1 hour ago

Arab Media Forum: Egypt’s State Minister of Info ..

1 hour ago

PDM struggling to get NRO: Dr Gill

1 minute ago

Fehmida directs PSB to arrange training camp for A ..

1 minute ago

First Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive in M ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.