UrduPoint.com

Israel May Attack Iran If Uranium Enrichment Level Exceeds 60% - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Israel May Attack Iran If Uranium Enrichment Level Exceeds 60% - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Israeli government has told the United States and a number of European countries that it could launch a military strike on Iran if Tehran exceeds the level of uranium enrichment of 60%, the Axios news portal reported on Wednesday, citing a senior Israeli official.

Israel does not want to set 90% enrichment as a "red line" because Iran will probably start enriching and stockpiling uranium at a level slightly below that needed to produce a nuclear weapon, the report noted.

"The Iranians totally internalized our position and they know what our (red) line is," the official said, as quoted by the portal.

The report added, citing Israeli officials, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to expedite the delivery of Boeing KC-46 refueling and strategic military transport aircraft, which were purchased by Tel Aviv last year, to prepare for possible military action against Iran.

Israel wants to receive at least one aircraft by the end of 2024, the report noted. However, Austin told Netanyahu that it would be difficult for Washington to speed up deliveries because of US military needs, the officials added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Washington Nuclear Tehran Austin United States Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause immin ..

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent

3 hours ago
 Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Feder ..

Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Federal Reserve hike

3 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab heads of state

4 hours ago
 US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals ..

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend achievements of Dubai Future D ..

5 hours ago
 US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of R ..

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.