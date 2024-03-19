Israel May Be Using Starvation As 'weapon Of War': UN
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The United Nations warned Tuesday that Israel's severe restrictions on aid into war-ravaged Gaza coupled with its ongoing attacks could be seen as using starvation as a "weapon of war".
UN human rights chief Volker Turk decried the rampant hunger and looming famine in Gaza.
"The situation of hunger, starvation and famine is a result of Israel's extensive restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid and commercial goods, displacement of most of the population, as well as the destruction of crucial civilian infrastructure," he said in a statement.
"The extent of Israel's continued restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, together with the manner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime.
"
His spokesman, Jeremy Laurence, told reporters in Geneva that the final determination of whether "starvation is being used as a weapon of war" would be determined by a court of law.
"The suffering of the people of Gaza is unconscionable," he said.
The comments came after a UN-backed assessment determined that the war-torn Palestinian territory is facing imminent famine.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From World
-
Football: Asian qualifying tables for 2026 World Cup19 seconds ago
-
China stands ready to develop five corridors to build upgraded CPEC: Lin Jian10 minutes ago
-
US defence chief says Washington will not let Ukraine fail30 minutes ago
-
AstraZeneca buys US biopharma firm Fusion1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka's Hasaranga out of retirement for Bangladesh Test series2 hours ago
-
11 students from top Kenyan university killed in bus crash2 hours ago
-
China says US has 'no right' to interfere in South China Sea3 hours ago
-
Hundreds stranded in northern Australia as cyclone evacuations suspended3 hours ago
-
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil3 hours ago
-
Chinese Numbers: China makes headway in developing new quality productive forces3 hours ago
-
S. Korea's auto export falls in February3 hours ago
-
China's Wang rises to men's top position in table tennis world rankings3 hours ago