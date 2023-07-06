Israel May Conduct Additional Operations in Jenin - Defense Minister

Israel may conduct additional operations in the West Bank town of Jenin to completely eradicate local terrorist networks, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Israel may conduct additional operations in the West Bank town of Jenin to completely eradicate local terrorist networks, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday.

"It may take another round or two, but the situation today is not the one we faced at the start of the week... We brought down the terror factory that was built in Jenin. These were many dozens of sites that hosted bomb workshops, labs, weapons caches as well as security means guarding the entrances to the camp," Gallant was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel newspaper.

Gallant added that the Israeli military had "fully achieved" its goals during the two-day operation in Jenin, but many gunmen managed to hide among the civilian population.

"At the moment of truth, the terrorists in Jenin chose to hide or flee... These are gunmen fighting for money or to show their friends that they're heroes. Most left, and those who stayed hid within the civilian population, including in hospitals and places with children.

I think this testifies most of all to their cowardice," Gallant added.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had withdrawn its troops from the refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the end of the counter-terrorism operation in Jenin.

Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years overnight from Sunday into Monday. IDF aircraft launched more than ten strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons, and ammunition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday that 12 people, including five children, died during Israel's operation, and 140 were injured, with 30 civilians in serious condition.