MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) While incapable of blocking the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into war crimes perpetrated in the Palestinian territories since 2014, Israel may invoke the Oslo Accords, or launch its own probe into the allegations in an attempt to make the case inadmissible before the Hague-based tribunal, Nidal Jurdi, an international criminal courts barrister, said in an interview with Sputnik.

On March 3, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that the investigation would probe crimes that were allegedly committed by the Israel Defense Forces in Palestine, including Gaza and the West Bank territories, since June 13, 2014. In December 2019, the prosecutor's office established that there was a reasonable basis to proceed with investigations into certain cases under the Rome Statute criteria.

"Israel cannot stop the investigation, but will probably refrain from cooperating with ICC. It may invoke the Oslo agreement to underline that the Palestinian Authority cannot delegate its lack of jurisdiction over Israelis to the ICC," Jurdi said.

Last week's ICC announcement was met with praise by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas alike, while prompting outrage in Israel, with the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, decrying it as "undiluted antisemitism.

"Israel will try to do [its] own investigations to discard ICC jurisdiction under the principle of complementarity, where if national courts prosecute in a willing and able manner, then can discard ICC jurisdiction, although the issue of the settlements in the [occupied Palestinian territory] OPT as a crime under international humanitarian law will be very difficult for local prosecution, legally and politically, in Israel," Jurdi noted.

Pledging to seek the repeal of the ICC decision, Netanyahu's condemnation of the investigation was echoed by criticism from the US' Biden Administration, with firm opposition to and disappointment with the investigation voiced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and reaffirmed by Vice President Kamala Harris in a phone call with Netanyahu on Friday.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The 1993 Oslo Accords and a subsequent agreement for the West Bank city of Hebron effectively divided the West Bank into separate zones controlled by Israeli settlers and the Palestinian Authority.