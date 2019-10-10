Israel May Decry Turkey for Syrian Offensive But Has Little Leverage Over Situation

Israel may harshly condemn Turkish offensive in Syria but has little leverage over the crisis apart from humanitarian assistance to Kurds and possible attempts to convince the United States to keep its military presence in the region, former member of Israel's parliament Ksenia Svetlova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Israel may harshly condemn Turkish offensive in Syria but has little leverage over the crisis apart from humanitarian assistance to Kurds and possible attempts to convince the United States to keep its military presence in the region, former member of Israel 's parliament Ksenia Svetlova told Sputnik.

She joined the chorus of other local politicians and experts who are expressing concerns over Turkey's cross-border operation against the Kurdish militias and the United States' decision to allow it by withdrawing its forces. However, she insisted that Israel would be ill-advised to forgo its eight-year-long policy of non-intervention in "the warfare inside Syria."

"Israel is a small country. It's neither the US, nor Russia. The abilities of Israel to help the Kurds, other minorities in the Middle East are very limited," Svetlova, who is now a Research Fellow at the Israeli Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center, said.

She added that she would suggest that Israel concentrate on lobbying Washington so they would reverse their decision to withdraw from Syria and prevent Ankara from destroying Kurds in the north of Syria.

"This is what Israel perhaps can do apart from maybe limited humanitarian aid that we as a democratic country, a vital part of the Middle East, are obliged to give," according to Svetlova.

In its first reaction to Operation Peace Spring, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office warned Turkey and "its proxies" against "ethnic cleansings" of the Kurds and offered humanitarian assistance to "the gallant Kurdish people," who have for many decades enjoyed clandestine Israeli support.

As Turkish jets and artillery were pounding Northern Syria, Netanyahu's son Yair tweeted a Kurdish flag three stripes with a golden sun in the middle together with the hashtag "#freekurdistan."

Gideon Saar, a prominent member of the Likud ruling party official and former senior cabinet minister, labeled the campaign as "Erdogan's aggression." Saar, who openly challenges Netanyahu and seeks to replace him, demanded in a Facebook post that Israel be clear in conveying its position and render humanitarian aid to the Kurds.

The leader of the influential rightist party Yamina, Ayelet Shaked, reiterated calls for recognizing Kurdish statehood in the face of what she described as "Turkish violence.

Svetlova said it was unlikely that hostilities that are unfolding a hundred miles away from its borders would affect Israel directly, but noted that US disengagement from regional affairs was a worrisome issue that needed to be addressed.

"I think it is a vital interest of Israel to have a strong and confident United States on its side and its allies, be it the Kurds, Saudis or anybody else. By weakening the Kurds and making Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stronger I think that Israeli interests will suffer, maybe not directly because we don't have specific interests in Northern Syria. But in the general geopolitical game, I think it weakens the Americans' position and I think it weakens also Israeli position in Syria," she said.

Former Israeli Ambassador to Turkey Pinhas Avivi blamed the United States for leaving its allies and allowing "a military movement" that upset the fragile balance of power in Syria.

"Any military movement in Syria somehow is dangerous for all the countries that are surrounding Syria and we are included in. The fact that the US left the Kurd people, gave the possibility for a military action per se is dangerous," he told Sputnik.

According to Avivi, any military operation in Syria would be spell out bad consequences for all neighboring nations, and the fact that Washington left the Kurds and allowed the possibility for military action was in itself very dangerous.

"I don't believe it could pass without some other risks. For example, I heard today that the Kurds are not able anymore to keep their ISIS [IS, Islamic State, terrorist group banned in Russia] prisoners meaning that they will be all over the world after that. I think it's an interest of the world, not only an interest of Israel. It should also be the interest of the United States not permit any way to get out of the balance of power that existed in the last months," he said.

The former ambassador then opined that with the US' withdrawal from Syria, Russia remained a dominant military power, but he doubted Moscow would use its leverage to curb the Turkish offensive.

"I don't think that Russia will do anything to stop the operation because they don't see the Kurds as allies. They are allies of Assad, they are somehow allied to Turkey and Iran as well in different fields," Avivi said.