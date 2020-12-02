Israel May Procure 1.5Mln Doses of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Israel may purchase 1.5 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Israeli Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi said on Wednesday, adding that the country's Health Ministry must first approve the possible purchase.

"There are no agreements at the government level yet. At the level of our largest hospital, Hadassah, which has a branch in [Moscow's] Skolkovo, there is a certain agreement to deliver 1.5 million doses to Israel.

Now, it is being assessed by our Health Ministry, it must approve it first. If approved, it [vaccine] will be purchased," Ben Zvi said on air Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station.

The ambassador noted that the Hadassah medical center in Moscow was participating in clinical trials of the Russian vaccine.

Russia's Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, is in its phase 3 trials. Preliminary results of clinical trials of Sputnik V have demonstrated more than 90 percent efficacy.