Israel Medical Association Begins 24-Hour Strike Over Judicial Reform - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Israel Medical Association began a 24-hour strike on Tuesday to protest against the country's judicial reform after the parliament approved the bill limiting the power of the Supreme Court to review government decisions, Israeli media reported.

As a result of the strike, hospitals across the country are operating in "Shabbat mode," meaning on a weekend schedule, which includes emergency care only, the Haaretz newspaper reported, adding that dialysis departments, intensive care units, maternity wards, oncological treatments and surgeries, neonatal intensive care units and IVF procedures would operate as usual.

After the strike was announced, the Israeli health minister and the ministry's director-general filed an injunction request to block the strike, the news outlet added.

Since January 2023, Israel has been gripped by mass protests sparked by the judicial reform proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet. Last week, the Israeli parliament approved for second and third readings one of the key clauses of the judicial reform, which limits the power of the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions by declaring them unreasonable.

On Monday, the Israeli parliament approved the draft law on the concept of reasonableness within the framework of judicial reform. All opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote.