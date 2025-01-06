Israel Medics, Army Say 3 Killed In West Bank Shooting On Vehicles
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 06:57 PM
Gunmen opened fire Monday on a bus and other vehicles near a village in the occupied West Bank, killing three people and wounding seven, the Israeli military and emergency services said
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Gunmen opened fire Monday on a bus and other vehicles near a village in the occupied West Bank, killing three people and wounding seven, the Israeli military and emergency services said.
Violence in the West Bank has soared since the war in Gaza erupted on October 7 last year after Hamas's attack on Israel.
"Paramedics have confirmed the deaths of three victims, including two women and a man," emergency service provider Magen David Adom said.
The military reported that troops were "pursuing the terrorists" who carried out the attack near the village of Al-Funduq.
"We will reach the despicable murderers and hold them, as well as anyone who assisted them, accountable," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement from his office. "No one will be spared."
Magen David Adom said its paramedics were providing treatment to seven people who were on the bus, including the driver, who was in serious condition.
The two women killed in the shooting were in their 60s, while the man was around 40, MDA reported.
"This was a severe attack that spread across multiple scenes where vehicles and a bus were hit by gunfire," paramedic Avichai Ben Zruya said in a statement.
"During our initial searches for casualties, we found two women around 60 years old in a vehicle, unconscious without pulse or breathing, with gunshot wounds," he said.
"After medical assessments, unfortunately, their injuries were severe and we had to pronounce them deceased."
The military said that troops had set up roadblocks and were encircling several nearby towns to apprehend the attackers.
Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said he had directed the military to "act with force" to find the attackers.
"We will not tolerate a Gaza-like reality in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), and anyone who follows Hamas' path in Gaza and enables or shelters the murder and harm of Jews will pay a heavy price," Ben Gvir said on X.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, another far-right member of the country's ruling coalition, also warned of harsh consequences in the wake of the attack.
"Funduq, Nablus, and Jenin should look like Jabalia", he said in a statement, referring to a now-devastated town in northern Gaza, "so that (the central Israeli city) Kfar Saba doesn't, God forbid, become the next Gaza."
Violence in the West Bank has surged since the start of the war in Gaza.
Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 818 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.
Palestinian attacks on Israelis have also killed at least 25 people in the West Bank in the same period, according to Israeli official figures.
Recent Stories
50 per cent fee concession announced for students applying for result scrutiny
NCM completes its first joint scientific expedition to South Pole
Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure of Sharjah Fish Resources Author ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional G ..
DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Innovation Awards
Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor ..
NOC issued for mega sewage, water treatment project
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
Stock markets diverge as traders eye Trump 2.0
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
More Stories From World
-
Most Asian markets cautiously higher as traders eye Trump 2.010 minutes ago
-
Indonesia officially launches free meal program20 minutes ago
-
Electric car sales fall by 27.4% in Germany in 2024: data20 minutes ago
-
Three killed in traffic collision in C. Tunisia20 minutes ago
-
Over 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia50 minutes ago
-
Indian rebels roadside bomb kills nine troops50 minutes ago
-
Starmer slams 'lies and misinformation' after Musk criticism2 hours ago
-
Turkey says Syrian Kurdish fighters will be 'eliminated'2 hours ago
-
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Tunisian passenger traffic in airports up 9.4 pct in 20242 hours ago
-
Australia's fatal light aircraft crashes claim 27 lives in 20242 hours ago
-
Kasatkina, Badosa roll into Adelaide second round as Vekic crashes2 hours ago