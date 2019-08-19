Israel Military Kills 3 Palestinians At Gaza Border
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:27 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Israeli military opened fire at a group of Palestinians as they tried to cross the Gaza border, killing three men and injuring another, local media reported on Sunday.
The Israeli military said an attack helicopter and a tank fired at the "armed suspects adjacent to the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip.
"Palestinian officials confirmed the casualties, according to the reports.
The incident came amid a recent escalation of tension between Israel and the Palestinians, despite Egypt-brokered effort to reach a cease-fire agreement between Israel and the Islamic Hamas Movement.
Israel has been imposing a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since Hamas took over the enclave in 2007.