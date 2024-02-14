Israel Military Says 'begins Series' Of Lebanon Air Strikes
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 05:53 PM
The Israeli military said Wednesday its fighter jets "began a series of strikes in Lebanon", raising fears of a war between the two countries after months of cross-border fire
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Israeli military said Wednesday its fighter jets "began a series of strikes in Lebanon", raising fears of a war between the two countries after months of cross-border fire.
The military gave no further details of the air strikes, while Lebanese media reported three villages were hit.
The strikes came hours after fire from Lebanon wounded multiple people in northern Israel, according to medics.
Seven people were wounded, five of them in the town of Safed, the Magen David Adom emergency service said.
An AFP photographer saw medics and troops evacuating a wounded person by military helicopter from Safed's Ziv hospital.
There was no immediate claim for the rocket launches from Lebanese group Hezbollah, which has traded near-daily fire with Israeli troops since the outbreak of the war in Gaza more than four months ago.
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said Tuesday fire from southern Lebanon will end "when the attack on Gaza stops and there is a ceasefire" between the group's Palestinian group and arch foe Israel.
Recent Stories
Anti-dengue measures reviewed
SECP continues crack down against illegal personal loan apps
Education Committee acknowledges support of members, officials
PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activation
Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal
Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases
2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC
Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST
NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump
Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa
72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region
More Stories From World
-
NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump18 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult' front line20 minutes ago
-
China Focus: Wedding bus a new fad among Chinese newlyweds1 hour ago
-
Fiji launches national policy on healthy eating to combat NCDs1 hour ago
-
China Focus: Spring Festival holiday spurs duty-free consumption in Hainan1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong stocks see winning start in Year of Dragon1 hour ago
-
Roundup: Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated across Japan1 hour ago
-
18 NATO states to hit spending target in 2024: Stoltenberg1 hour ago
-
Body Shop's UK business slides into administration2 hours ago
-
Sticky UK inflation stokes Bank of England rate-cut debate13 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's Son hurt finger in brawl before Asian Cup loss: KFA2 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges resolution of prolonged conflicts & occupation to fight extremism3 hours ago