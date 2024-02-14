Israel military says 'begins series' of Lebanon air strikes

The Israeli military said Wednesday its fighter jets "began a series of strikes in Lebanon", raising fears of a war between the two countries after months of cross-border fire

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Israeli military said Wednesday its fighter jets "began a series of strikes in Lebanon", raising fears of a war between the two countries after months of cross-border fire.

The military gave no further details of the air strikes, while Lebanese media reported three villages were hit.

The strikes came hours after fire from Lebanon wounded multiple people in northern Israel, according to medics.

Seven people were wounded, five of them in the town of Safed, the Magen David Adom emergency service said.

An AFP photographer saw medics and troops evacuating a wounded person by military helicopter from Safed's Ziv hospital.

There was no immediate claim for the rocket launches from Lebanese group Hezbollah, which has traded near-daily fire with Israeli troops since the outbreak of the war in Gaza more than four months ago.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said Tuesday fire from southern Lebanon will end "when the attack on Gaza stops and there is a ceasefire" between the group's Palestinian group and arch foe Israel.