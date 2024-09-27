Israel Military Says Strikes Hezbollah HQ In Beirut Suburb
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 10:11 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Israeli military said it struck the headquarters of Lebanese group Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday.
The IDF (military) carried out a precise strike on the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Dahiyeh, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.
The strike came soon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.
"We will continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met," he told world leaders at the UN.
The headquarters is "located under residential buildings in the heart of Dahiyeh in Beirut," Rear Admiral Hagari said.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
More Stories From World
-
Service station blast kills five in Russia's Dagestan4 minutes ago
-
Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' targeted again with soup in UK after activists jailed4 minutes ago
-
Sudan paramilitary attack kills 18 at El-Fasher market: medic5 minutes ago
-
UN says watching Israel strikes on Beirut with 'great alarm'5 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy hosts Business & Investment Roundtable in Beijing25 minutes ago
-
Pakistani PM Shehbaz, delegations from Arab & Islamic countries walk out of UNGA in snub to Netanyah ..35 minutes ago
-
Non-implementation of UN resolutions on Palestine has emboldened Israel: PM tells UNGA2 hours ago
-
Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after crash at worlds2 hours ago
-
Kiwis stumble at 22-2 after Kamindu's 1,000-run milestone2 hours ago
-
At UNGA, PM reiterates call for Afghan Govt's action against terrorist groups2 hours ago
-
At UNGA, PM Shehbaz exposes India's 'classical settler-colonial project' in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Madrid return to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash2 hours ago