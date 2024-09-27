Open Menu

Israel Military Says Strikes Hezbollah HQ In Beirut Suburb

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Israel military says strikes Hezbollah HQ in Beirut suburb

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Israeli military said it struck the headquarters of Lebanese group Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

The IDF (military) carried out a precise strike on the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Dahiyeh, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

The strike came soon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"We will continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met," he told world leaders at the UN.

The headquarters is "located under residential buildings in the heart of Dahiyeh in Beirut," Rear Admiral Hagari said.

