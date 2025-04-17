Open Menu

Israel Military Says Struck Hezbollah Infrastructure In South Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Israel military says struck Hezbollah infrastructure in south Lebanon

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Israeli military said Thursday it struck Hezbollah infrastructure sites in south Lebanon overnight, without specifying how.

"Overnight, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon," the military said. "The IDF will operate against any attempts by Hezbollah to rebuild or establish a military presence under the guise of civilian cover."

Despite a November 27 ceasefire that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel has continued to carry out near-daily strikes in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, significantly weakened by the war, insists it is adhering to the ceasefire, even as Israeli attacks persist.

Rocket fire from Lebanon into Israel has also been reported since the truce was struck, although no group has claimed responsibility for the launches.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese army said it had arrested several people suspected of firing rockets at Israel from Lebanon.

A security official told AFP that three of those detained were members of Hezbollah's Palestinian ally Hamas.

