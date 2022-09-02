Israel Military to Buy Four US Tanker Aircraft - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Israel will buy four US tanker aircraft for its defense forces (IDF), the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

"I would like to thank the US Department of Defense for approving an important agreement on the supply of tanker aircraft to Israel," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

The delivery of aircraft will take place after the defense ministries of the United States and Israel sign the agreement.

"The tanker aircraft that we are acquiring along with the acquisition of the new F-35 squadron, helicopters, submarines and advanced munitions will help the IDF solve security challenges near and far," Gantz added.

According to the reports of Israeli media, the aircraft in question are Boeing KC-46A. The contract will be funded through the approved package of US military assistance to Israel, and deliveries will begin in 2025-2026.

The new air tankers will replace the Boeing 707 Ram tanker aircraft, which the Israeli air forces have been operating for years. Under the agreement, Boeing will also provide maintenance and repair services, logistics and other assistance to adapt the aircraft to the needs of the Israeli military.