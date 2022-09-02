UrduPoint.com

Israel Military To Buy Four US Tanker Aircraft - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Israel Military to Buy Four US Tanker Aircraft - Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Israel will buy four US tanker aircraft for its defense forces (IDF), the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

"I would like to thank the US Department of Defense for approving an important agreement on the supply of tanker aircraft to Israel," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

The delivery of aircraft will take place after the defense ministries of the United States and Israel sign the agreement.

"The tanker aircraft that we are acquiring along with the acquisition of the new F-35 squadron, helicopters, submarines and advanced munitions will help the IDF solve security challenges near and far," Gantz added.

According to the reports of Israeli media, the aircraft in question are Boeing KC-46A. The contract will be funded through the approved package of US military assistance to Israel, and deliveries will begin in 2025-2026.

The new air tankers will replace the Boeing 707 Ram tanker aircraft, which the Israeli air forces have been operating for years. Under the agreement, Boeing will also provide maintenance and repair services, logistics and other assistance to adapt the aircraft to the needs of the Israeli military.

Related Topics

Israel Buy United States Media Agreement

Recent Stories

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

23 minutes ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

23 minutes ago
 Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax is ..

Traders, retailers visit FBR to consult for tax issues

23 minutes ago
 Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concer ..

Bipartisan Group of 50 US Lawmakers Express Concerns Over JCPOA Sanctions Impact ..

23 minutes ago
 Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

Kostyuk defends racquet touch after Azarenka loss

31 minutes ago
 Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant ' ..

Integrity of Ukraine's Russia-held nuclear plant 'violated': Grossi

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.