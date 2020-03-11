Israel More Than Doubles Economic Aid Package Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Netanyahu

Israel will increase its economic stimulus package to 10 billion shekels ($2.8 billion) to help the national economy cope with the consequences of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday

"The goal of our plan is to facilitate the continuous functioning of the economy.

We are doing this through an immediate NIS 10 billion package. NIS 4 billion has already been allocated, but we are adding another NIS 6 billion today in order to stabilize the economy," Netanyahu said, as quoted by the Israeli government.

He added that one billion shekels will go to the health care system to increase the supply of medication and medical equipment and prepare hospitals for an increased number of patients.