UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel, Morocco Agree To Establish Full Diplomatic Relations - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:15 AM

Israel, Morocco Agree to Establish Full Diplomatic Relations - Trump

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco that involves the United States recognizing Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco that involves the United States recognizing Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations - a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!" Trump said via Twitter. "Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara."

Morocco became the fourth Arab state to recognize Israel this year after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Related Topics

Israel Twitter Trump Bahrain United States Sudan United Arab Emirates Morocco Arab

Recent Stories

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

33 minutes ago

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition except cor ..

22 minutes ago

Mardan gets mobile water testing laboratory

22 minutes ago

European Airlines Predicted to Register $11.9Bln L ..

25 minutes ago

EU Targets Spread of Terrorist Content Online

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.