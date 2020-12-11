Israel, Morocco Agree to Establish Full Diplomatic Relations - Trump

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco that involves the United States recognizing Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco that involves the United States recognizing Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations - a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!" Trump said via Twitter. "Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara."

Morocco became the fourth Arab state to recognize Israel this year after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.