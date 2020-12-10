Israel-Morocco Deal Includes Establishing Diplomatic Missions, Launching Flights - Kushner

The newly brokered peace deal between Israel and Morocco entails the establishment of full diplomatic relations and air travel between the two nations, US President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The newly brokered peace deal between Israel and Morocco entails the establishment of full diplomatic relations and air travel between the two nations, US President Donald Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner said on Thursday.

"As part of this deal Morocco will establish full diplomatic relations and resume official contacts with Israel. They will grant overflights and direct flights to and from Israel for all Israelis. They'll reopen liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv, immediately, with the intention to open the embassies in the near future," Kushner told reporters.