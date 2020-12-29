UrduPoint.com
Israel, Morocco Discuss Economic Collaboration After Peace Deal

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:47 PM

Israel, Morocco discuss economic collaboration after peace deal

Israel and Morocco have begun discussions on cooperation in several key economy fields, said a statement issued by the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry on Tuesday

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Israel and Morocco have begun discussions on cooperation in several key economy fields, said a statement issued by the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry on Tuesday. This follows the normalization agreement signed between the two countries on Dec. 22.

According to the statement, the Israeli Economy and Trade Minister Amir Peretz spoke online with Moroccan Minister of Industry, Trade and Digital Economy Moulay Hafid Elalamy.

The two ministers discussed the formation of future economic cooperation agreements between the two countries in the areas of water, agriculture, cybersecurity, textiles, digital health, medical equipment and more. The two have agreed on the establishment of a bilateral team that will form a joint work plan for 2021.

