Israel Moves to Build 1,936 New Settler Homes in West Bank - Watchdog

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Israel has moved on with the plans to build almost 2,000 new settler homes in West Bank that it may need to vacate under a peace deal, the Peace Now nonprofit said Monday.

"In two consecutive meetings on 5 and 6 January 2020, the Higher Planning Council of the Civil Administration advanced construction plans for 1,936 settlement housing units," the statement read.

Of those, 1,150 units were approved for deposit, which is the first phase of the construction planning process, while the rest were given the final approval.

"Despite lacking a clear mandate, for this caretaker government it's business as usual... [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu continues to sabotage the prospects of peace," the watchdog said.

Israel has been building homes for Jewish settlers in territories it annexed in the 1967 war. Some 600,000 Israelis now live in the occupied West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem. The United Nations does not recognize these settlements.