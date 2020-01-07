UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Moves To Build 1,936 New Settler Homes In West Bank - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:38 AM

Israel Moves to Build 1,936 New Settler Homes in West Bank - Watchdog

Israel has moved on with the plans to build almost 2,000 new settler homes in West Bank that it may need to vacate under a peace deal, the Peace Now nonprofit said Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Israel has moved on with the plans to build almost 2,000 new settler homes in West Bank that it may need to vacate under a peace deal, the Peace Now nonprofit said Monday.

"In two consecutive meetings on 5 and 6 January 2020, the Higher Planning Council of the Civil Administration advanced construction plans for 1,936 settlement housing units," the statement read.

Of those, 1,150 units were approved for deposit, which is the first phase of the construction planning process, while the rest were given the final approval.

"Despite lacking a clear mandate, for this caretaker government it's business as usual... [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu continues to sabotage the prospects of peace," the watchdog said.

Israel has been building homes for Jewish settlers in territories it annexed in the 1967 war. Some 600,000 Israelis now live in the occupied West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem. The United Nations does not recognize these settlements.

Related Topics

United Nations Business Israel Bank Jerusalem January May 2020 Jew Government Housing

Recent Stories

Tokyo shares end up 1.6% on US rallies, yen's fall ..

21 minutes ago

Unanimous stance of political parties on national ..

21 minutes ago

Top seed Bencic stunned in Shenzhen Open first rou ..

21 minutes ago

Serena powers past Giorgi for first win of 2020

31 minutes ago

POS system launched in Ahmedpur East

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 7, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.