Israel MPs approve key judicial reform clause as protests flare

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Israel's hard-right government on Monday pushed through parliament a key clause of its controversial judicial reform package despite months of mass protests and concerns voiced by top ally Washington.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition allies approved the bill in a Knesset vote boycotted by opposition lawmakers, some of whom shouted "shame, shame".

Critics charge the judicial revamp could open the way to more authoritarian government by removing checks and balances on the Israeli executive.

Netanyahu's coalition government, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, argues that the proposed changes are needed to ensure a better balance of power.

The bill passed with 64 votes in the 120-seat chamber. It aims to limit the powers of the Supreme Court in striking down government decisions which the judges deem "unreasonable".