Israel MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:23 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Israeli lawmakers approved the formation of a unity government between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his erstwhile rival Benny Gantz Thursday, paving the way to an end to more than a year of deadlock.
Parliament backed the coalition deal by 71 votes to 37, a statement said, with thetwo men expected to swear in the power-sharing government next week.