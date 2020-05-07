UrduPoint.com
Israel MPs Approve Netanyahu-Gantz Unity Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:23 PM

Israel MPs approve Netanyahu-Gantz unity government

Israeli lawmakers approved the formation of a unity government between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his erstwhile rival Benny Gantz Thursday, paving the way to an end to more than a year of deadlock

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Israeli lawmakers approved the formation of a unity government between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his erstwhile rival Benny Gantz Thursday, paving the way to an end to more than a year of deadlock.

Parliament backed the coalition deal by 71 votes to 37, a statement said, with thetwo men expected to swear in the power-sharing government next week.

