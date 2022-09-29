UrduPoint.com

Israel Mulling Spending $25.5Mln In Emergency Plan To Repatriate Russian Jews - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Israeli Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman will propose a 90 million Israeli new shekalim ($25.5 million) emergency plan for the repatriation of Russian Jews, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"The State of Israel is a safe and protected home for all the Jews of the world, as well as for the Jews of Russia. We will make sure that all olim from Russia who immigrates under these complex circumstances will receive the holistic package that is appropriate for optimal integration into Israeli society. I congratulate Lieberman for the cooperation and promotion of the program," Tamano-Shata said, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the report, the finance ministry is ready to provide 90 million Israeli new shekalim immediately and will allocate additional resources as necessary. The plan stipulates that all repatriates will be assisted with housing, employment, health, and education.

Moreover, all those coming to Israel under the plan will receive "an absorption package and subsistence allowance."

"The State of Israel is making every effort to bring as many immigrants to Israel as possible," Lieberman said, as quoted by the newspaper, adding that the finance ministry "will not spare any resources to enable the immigration to Israel of all eligible people who want it and will invest in a high-quality and efficient absorption process."

The newspaper also cited an official from the Jewish Agency as saying that there are only seven flights from Russia to Israel a week, making it more difficult to repatriate Russians with Israeli roots. The official added that "without (Israeli) Prime Minister Yair Lapid approaching Russian President (Vladimir) Putin and asking for special permission to bring more flights - nothing will change."

