Open Menu

Israel Must Lift Illegal Blockade On Gaza, Allow Aid To Palestinians: Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Israel must lift illegal blockade on Gaza, allow aid to Palestinians: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Pakistan has called on Israel to lift its inhumane blockade on the Gaza Strip and allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people suffering under the relentless Israeli bombardment that has ravaged the enclave.

At a debate on the Palestinian question in a UN panel, Ambassador Muhammad Usman Iqbal Jadoon, the Pakistani deputy permanent representative to the UN, said that the Tel Aviv regime must fulfill those obligations as an occupying Power under international law.

"The Palestinian people need protection, immediate and urgent humanitarian aid, and an end of the mass displacement," he told the General Assembly's Second Committee, which deals with economic and financial matters, on Monday.

In the Committee's ensuing debate, 34 other speakers condemned Israel’s actions, with the Observer for the State of Palestine, Sahar Nasser-Abushawesh, warning that the conditions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly in the Gaza Strip, have witnessed a horrific and unimaginable deterioration due to Israel’s destructive practices.

She said Israel’s recent declaration of war on the Palestinian civilian population was exacerbated by its decision to starve and completely cut off the Palestinian population from water, fuel and electricity, elevating an “already dangerous situation into a humanitarian, sanitation and environmental catastrophe”.

In his remarks, Ambassador Jadoon said that Pakistan has been providing humanitarian assistance to the "besieged and helpless" Palestinian people, adding, "We are actively exploring avenues for reaching the needy population in Gaza with essential supplies."

The Pakistani envoy voiced deep concern about the alarming and dire security and humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as a result of Israel’s illegal practices.

More than 1 million people in Gaza and in the surrounding area have been asked to move south of the territory amid continuous air bombings in flagrant breach of international law and in grave violation of relevant UN resolutions, Ambassador Jadoon said.

“These Israeli actions amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he added.

The unprecedented gravity of the situation demands the international community’s urgent intervention, the Pakistani envoy emphasized, urging the UN to play a proactive role in facilitating a ceasefire to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"The international community must work in concert for a just, comprehensive and lasting two-state solution with a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital," Jadoon added.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan United Nations Electricity Israel Palestine Water Gaza From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

12 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

12 hours ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

12 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

12 hours ago
Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

12 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

12 hours ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

12 hours ago
 Special attention paying on education, training of ..

Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

12 hours ago
 DC directs to provide quality education to childre ..

DC directs to provide quality education to children in Kachhi

12 hours ago

More Stories From World