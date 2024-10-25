Israel must stop 'ethnic cleansing', Jordan foreign minister tells Blinken

Jordan's foreign minister on Friday called for pressure on Israel to end "ethnic cleansing", in strong remarks as he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Jordan's foreign minister on Friday called for pressure on Israel to end "ethnic cleansing", in strong remarks as he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London.

Deploring the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, Ayman Safadi told Blinken: "We do see ethnic cleansing taking place, and that has got to stop.

He added: "We really stand at the brink of regional war now. The only path to save the region from that is for Israel to stop the aggressions on Gaza, on Lebanon, stop unilateral measures, illegal measures, in the West Bank, that is also pushing the situation to an abyss."