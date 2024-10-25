Open Menu

Israel Must Stop 'ethnic Cleansing', Jordan Foreign Minister Tells Blinken

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 06:13 PM

Israel must stop 'ethnic cleansing', Jordan foreign minister tells Blinken

Jordan's foreign minister on Friday called for pressure on Israel to end "ethnic cleansing", in strong remarks as he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Jordan's foreign minister on Friday called for pressure on Israel to end "ethnic cleansing", in strong remarks as he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London.

Deploring the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, Ayman Safadi told Blinken: "We do see ethnic cleansing taking place, and that has got to stop.

"

He added: "We really stand at the brink of regional war now. The only path to save the region from that is for Israel to stop the aggressions on Gaza, on Lebanon, stop unilateral measures, illegal measures, in the West Bank, that is also pushing the situation to an abyss."

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Bank London Lebanon From

Recent Stories

Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s e ..

Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustaina ..

29 seconds ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 addi ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 additional points

32 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at ..

Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at NUST to express solidarity ov ..

9 minutes ago
 Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

6 minutes ago
 Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since ..

Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 2003

6 minutes ago
 Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

6 minutes ago
Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 20 paisa against dollar

6 minutes ago
 Sindh University extends admissions deadline to No ..

Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 2024

6 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Asia markets diverge after Tesla boosts Wall Stree ..

Asia markets diverge after Tesla boosts Wall Street

2 minutes ago
 NA witnesses introduction of two bills

NA witnesses introduction of two bills

2 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs4.25 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs4.25 trillion in the market

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World