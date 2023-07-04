Open Menu

Israel Needs To Complete 10 More Tasks In Jenin Before Ending Operation - IDF

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Israel Needs to Complete 10 More Tasks in Jenin Before Ending Operation - IDF

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) need to complete 10 more tasks, including destruction of the operational headquarters of militants, to end the security operation in Jenin in the West Bank, IDF spokeswoman Maria Michelson told Sputnik on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) need to complete 10 more tasks, including destruction of the operational headquarters of militants, to end the security operation in Jenin in the West Bank, IDF spokeswoman Maria Michelson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The commanders this morning reported that there were about ten goals left to be achieved in Jenin. The objectives include the destruction of warehouses with weapons and explosives, operational headquarters and terrorist centers, arrests of wanted persons," Michelson said, adding that the operation could last few more hours or few more days depending on the situation.

The spokeswoman added that IDF fights against terrorists in Jenin and not with Palestinians.

