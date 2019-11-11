UrduPoint.com
Israel Needs To Stabilize Ties With Arab World To Resolve MidEast Conflict - Netanyahu

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:58 PM

Israel needs to stabilize relations with Arab nations in order to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian issue, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Israel needs to stabilize relations with Arab nations in order to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian issue, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

"There is a need for normalization of the relations with the Arab countries as a way to resolve the conflict with the Palestinians, and these two goals must be reached," Netanyahu said during a special parliament meeting dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Israel-Jordan peace agreement.

He also added that Israel "secretly lends a helping hand to Jordan's King Abdullah II and also helps to prevent extremists from taking the kingdom's territory.

"

Jordan and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1994 that adjusted land and water disputes. According to the document, Israel recognizes Jordan's sovereignty over the pieces of land in question, with its landowners being granted the right for a 25-year renewable lease.

For years, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government continues to refuse Palestine its recognition and build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

