Israel Not Acting 'like A State' In Gaza: Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Israel is not conducting itself "like a state" in the Gaza Strip, Turkey's president said on Wednesday, as Israel pounded the territory after a Hamas onslaught.

"Israel should not forget that if it acts more like an organisation rather than a state, it'll finish by being treated as such," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, attacking "shameful methods" of the Israeli army in the densely-populated Gaza Strip.

"Bombing civilian sites, killing civilians, blocking humanitarian aid and trying to present these as achievements are the acts of an organisation and not a state," he said.

Erdogan usually uses the word "organisation" when he refers to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies.

"We think that a war should have an ethic and that both parties should respect it. Unfortunately, this principle is gravely violated in Israel and in Gaza," he said.

