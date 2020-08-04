Israel Not Involved in Powerful Explosion in Lebanese Capital - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Israel is not involved in the explosion that occurred at Beirut port in neighboring Lebanon earlier on Tuesday, the Knesset channel reported, citing a government source.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces told Sputnik that the military is not commenting on foreign media reports about an alleged missile attack on the Beirut port.

Besides, an Israeli security source told the Army Radio that the country had nothing to do with the explosion in Lebanon.