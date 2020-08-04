UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Not Involved In Powerful Explosion In Lebanese Capital - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Israel Not Involved in Powerful Explosion in Lebanese Capital - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Israel is not involved in the explosion that occurred at Beirut port in neighboring Lebanon earlier on Tuesday, the Knesset channel reported, citing a government source.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces told Sputnik that the military is not commenting on foreign media reports about an alleged missile attack on the Beirut port.

Besides, an Israeli security source told the Army Radio that the country had nothing to do with the explosion in Lebanon.

Related Topics

Attack Army Israel Beirut Lebanon Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

33 minutes ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

33 minutes ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

33 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.