MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Israel is not planning to return its diplomats to the homeland from Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic, Interim Charge d'Affaires of Israel in Moscow Eli Belotserkovsky said on Monday in an interview with Sputnik.

"Diplomats and their families are in Moscow, there are no plans to evacuate them [due to the pandemic]," Belotserkovsky said.

The diplomat added that the pandemic was a common problem for the whole world.

COVID-19 has claimed so far the lives of more than 165,000 worldwide, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, over 2.4 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally.