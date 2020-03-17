UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Not To Impose Total Lockdown - Netanyahu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:00 AM

Israel Not to Impose Total Lockdown - Netanyahu

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a series of new measures in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and said that there would be no total lockdown in the country.

"The transition of the public sector to the format of the state of emergency, the private sector is switching to a reduced format, state services - in full format," Netanyahu said.

"We do not lock people at home. I'm not talking about a total lockdown, I hope we will not get to this," he said, adding that a local quarantine was possible.

According to the Israeli Health Ministry, 298 Israelis were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the condition of four of them is assessed as serious.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

3 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

4 hours ago

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.